Ben & Jerry's joins ad boycott to push Facebook, Instagram to combat racism

Ben & Jerry's has announced it will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram starting July 1 in an effort to push the social media giants to combat racism on their platforms.

"We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign," the ice cream company tweeted Tuesday. "Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate.

Ben & Jerry’s added in a statement on its website that it stands in solidarity with the NAACP, Color of Change, the Anti-Defamation League and "all those all those calling for Facebook to take stronger action to stop its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foment and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy."

CIVIL RIGHTS GROUPS PUSH FOR FACEBOOK AD BOYCOTT

“We respect any brand’s decision, and remain focused on the important work of removing hate speech and providing critical voting information," vice president of Facebook's Global Business Group, Carolyn Everson, told FOX Business in a statement. "Our conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations are about how, together, we can be a force for good.”

Ben and Jerry's parent company Unilever did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment on the move.

Ben & Jerry's decision to pull ads from the social media platforms comes just a day after a similar announcement by outdoor apparel company Patagonia. In addition, the North Face, REI and freelancing platform UpWork have all announced decisions to boycott advertising on the platforms as well.

The #StopProfitForHate campaign has produced a set of recommendations for Facebook, including the creation of "a separate moderation pipeline" for users who say they've been targeted due to "specific identity characteristics such as race or religion" and releasing data regarding how many reports of hate speech Facebook receives and the specific actions taken to address them.

The campaign is also demanding the company inform advertisers of how often their ads are shown "next to content that was later removed for misinformation and hate" and provide refunds for those advertisements.

