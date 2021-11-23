Blue Origin taps Michael Strahan, others for next flight

Jeff Bezos -owned space exploration company Blue Origin on Tuesday tapped new crew members for its next launch into space aboard the New Shepard, including TV personality and former NFL player Michael Strahan.

It will be the New Shepard's 19th launch and third manned flight into space, according to Blue Origin. Flights from and back to Earth have previously lasted about 10 minutes.

"Blue Origin today announced the crew of its upcoming NS-19 flight on December 9 will include two honorary guests and four paying customers," Blue Origin said in a Tuesday press release. "Guests include Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, who was the first American to fly to space."

The four paying customers are space exploration company Voyager Space Holdings CEO Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, as well as his son, Cameron Bess. The father-son duo will become "the first parent-child pair to fly in space," according to Blue Origin.

The company is not disclosing the individual price customers must pay to launch.

The New Shepard's third manned flight into space furthers its vision "of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth," Blue Origin said in its press release.

Live coverage of the launch at Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas will take place on Dec. 9 with a liftoff target of 9 a.m. CST. Viewers can watch the launch on BlueOrigin.com.

Bezos flew into space aboard the New Shepard in July — the company's first manned flight about 62 miles above Earth.

Blue Origin announced earlier this month that it has plans to develop a commercial space station envisioned as a "mixed-use business park" built in low Earth orbit. The new endeavor, dubbed the Orbital Reef, is expected to be operational by the end of the decade.

