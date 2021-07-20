Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Jeff Bezos

LIVE: Blue Origin Updates, Jeff Bezos and crew

New Shepard Passengers: Jeff and Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen & Wally Funk

close
Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos launches into space aboard New Shepard rocket video

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos launches into space aboard New Shepard rocket

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos launches into space aboard New Shepard rocket

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder, will lift off today marking the second historic space mission this month after Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson successfully completed the flight. 

Accompanying Bezos are 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who replaces the anonymous winner of a live auction who bid $28 million; 82-year-old "Mercury 13" aerospace pioneer Wally Funk; and Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos.

Follow all LIVE DEVELOPMENTS TRACKED BY FOX HERE. Mobile users click here.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

 