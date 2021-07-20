LIVE: Blue Origin Updates, Jeff Bezos and crew
New Shepard Passengers: Jeff and Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen & Wally Funk
Jeff Bezos, the Amazon and Blue Origin founder, will lift off today marking the second historic space mission this month after Virgin Galactic's founder Richard Branson successfully completed the flight.
Accompanying Bezos are 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, who replaces the anonymous winner of a live auction who bid $28 million; 82-year-old "Mercury 13" aerospace pioneer Wally Funk; and Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos.
