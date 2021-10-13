William Shatner's Blue Origin launch: What to know

90-year-old William Shatner will make history on Wednesday morning aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as the oldest person to go to space – if all goes to plan.

'STAR TREK'S' SHATNER GOING TO SPACE ON BEZOS' BLUE ORIGIN ROCKET, ADMIRES 'REMARKABLE' VISION

The "Star Trek" actor joins the sub-orbital spaceflight company's vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers, vice chair for life sciences and healthcare at the French software company Dassault Systèmes Glen de Vries and co-founder of the Earth-observation company Planet Chris Boshuizen.

The two entrepreneurs had unsuccessfully bid for a seat on the previous flight with Bezos, according to The Associated Press, whereas Shatner was invited as a guest.

Live coverage of the launch runs from 8:30 a.m. EDT through 10:30 a.m. EDT and will stream live on Blue Origin's website and YouTube.

The NS-18 mission launches from Blue Origin's Launch Site One in West Texas.

The rocket booster will separate from New Shepard's capsule and return to Earth approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

Much like Blue Origin and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's July 20 flight, the four passengers on the second crewed New Shepard flight will experience four minutes of weightlessness, with the entire journey lasting for just about 10 minutes.

The group will reach a maximum altitude just above the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

While Blue Origin's target launch time is 10 a.m. EDT, times are subject to change.

The launch was already delayed by a day due to weather conditions.

Bezos, a "Star Trek" fan, was at the launch and landing site Wednesday morning to see the NS-18 crew off.

"We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning," Shatner said in a Tuesday night Blue Origin video. "It looks like there’s a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So let’s go along with it and enjoy the ride."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.