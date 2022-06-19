Apple workers vote to unionize at Maryland store

Apple store employees in a Baltimore suburb held an historic vote this weekend, becoming the first in the company to unionize.

The Apple retail workers in Towson, Maryland, voted 65-33, nearly a 2-to-1 margin, on Saturday to seek entry into the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union's announcement said.

The vote could not immediately be confirmed with the National Labor Relations Board, which would have to certify the outcome.

Apple declined to comment to the Associated Press.

The group, known as AppleCORE, or Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, revealed its intention to unionize in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook earlier this month.

Union organizing in a variety of fields has gained momentum recently after decades of decline in U.S. union membership.

"I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple Store in Towson for achieving this historic victory," said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. in the statement. "They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election."

Organizers have worked to establish unions at companies including Amazon, Starbucks, outdoors retailer REI and Google parent company Alphabet.

In April, Amazon workers at a warehouse in New York voted to unionize in April, the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. Workers at another Amazon warehouse on Staten Island overwhelmingly rejected a union bid last month. '

Starbucks workers at dozens of U.S. stores have voted to unionize in recent months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.