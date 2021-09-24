Apple Wallet will soon allow users to add COVID-19 vaccination card

Apple, Inc. is set to roll out a digital copy of COVID-19 vaccination cards in the company's Apple Wallet app for users to present at businesses and venues.

The company said in a post on Tuesday that the feature would be available in an "upcoming software update."

"With iOS 15, users can download and store verifiable health records, including COVID-19 vaccinations and test results, in the Health app. Verifiable health records in the Health app are based on the SMART Health Cards specification. Users can choose to share verifiable health records stored in the Health app with approved third-party apps requesting this information, like airlines, event venues, and other businesses that facilitate in-person interactions," Apple wrote. "And in an upcoming software update, they can also choose to add verifiable COVID-19 vaccination records as a vaccination card in Apple Wallet to present to businesses, venues, and more."

"Organizations that issue SMART Health Cards will soon be able to use a new button to let users know that they can securely download and store their vaccination information in the Health app and quickly add and present it from Wallet. Artwork and usage guidelines will be available soon," it added.

An image of the digital cards includes a QR quote, name, issuer, the name of the vaccine taken and the dates of the first and second doses.

According to 9to5Mac, whether or not users get to take advantage of this change depends on what state they're in and what health care provider they have.

A number of issuers already use a framework compatible with Apple to provide verified vaccination records,

IOS 15 was released on Monday and an Apple developer blog post published on Tuesday explained how iPhone users can download and store verifiable health records like COVID-19 immunization and test results in the phone's Health app.

These changes come as an increasing number of U.S. cities are requiring people to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 at their workplace or to eat at restaurants, go to concerts and more.

Engadget reported Tuesday that the Silicon Valley giant won't have access to imported or shared records, that all information must be encrypted and securely stored when transferred elsewhere and that Apple cannot see a user's vaccination card or how it has been used.

More than 182 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, while more than 684,000 Americans have died from the COVID-19 pandemic.