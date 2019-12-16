Apple tops Evercore’s list for the most-desired holiday products

Apple’s good year is getting better.

Continue Reading Below

Stocks of the tech giant hit consecutive records in October and November, and have surged about 80 percent so far on the year. Just before the closing bell on Monday, shares were at $280.15.

“We concluded a groundbreaking fiscal 2019 with our highest [fourth-quarter] revenue ever, fueled by accelerating growth from services, wearables and iPad,” Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told Reuters in October. “With customers raving about the iPhones, today’s debut of new, noise-canceling AirPods Pro, the arrival of Apple TV+ and our best lineup of products, we’re optimistic about what the holiday quarter has in store.”

Now, the company ranks at the top of investment-banking firm Evercore’s internal list for the most-desired holiday products, spurred mostly by its AirPods, which took the top spot.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 279.86 +4.71 +1.71%

The iPhone ranked third on the list and the company, overall, which brought in $265 billion in revenue last year, accounted for 35 percent of the survey’s “must-have” products.

This milestone comes as Apple released the latest edition of its iPhone, the iPhone 11, the second edition of its trademarked AirPods and launched its own streaming service, Apple TV+, to compete with Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.

The iPhone 11 starts at $399, AirPods start at $159 and Apple TV+ starts at $6.99. NApple also recently released an updated MacBook, priced at $2,399.

AT&T LAUNCHING STREAMING TV PLATFORM IN ADDITION TO HBO MAX

Apple’s stock is up 71 percent on the year and nearly 80 percent year-to-date.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

And its ranking comes at a good time: Americans are expected to spend a whopping $87 billion on the holidays this year, with the average shopper planning to drop $400.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS