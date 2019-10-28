Apple debuts AirPods Pro with noise cancelling, higher price

ATLANTA (AP) — Apple is offering a $250 version of its wireless AirPods Pro earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation feature.

AirPods have become one of Apple's most popular products since it was introduced three years ago. The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods. In addition to noise-canceling, there's a transparency mode that lets users listen to noise around them plus music.

Regular AirPods sold separately from iPhones cost $160 or $200 with a wireless charging case.

Apple first introduced the wireless AirPods in 2016 . Since then Google , Microsoft and many others have followed suit. AirPod Pro goes on sale Wednesday.