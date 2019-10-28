Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Apple

Apple debuts AirPods Pro with noise cancelling, higher price

Associated Press
close
The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson discusses Apple and Disney's streaming services.video

Is Apple taking over Hollywood?

The Cyber Guy Kurt Knutsson discusses Apple and Disney's streaming services.

ATLANTA (AP) — Apple is offering a $250 version of its wireless AirPods Pro earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation feature.

Continue Reading Below

AirPods have become one of Apple's most popular products since it was introduced three years ago. The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods. In addition to noise-canceling, there's a transparency mode that lets users listen to noise around them plus music.

Left A quick tap on the volume slider in Control Center makes it easy to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes. Right: The size and performance of AirPods Pro are made possible by Apple’s innovative system-in-package (SiP) d (Apple)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Regular AirPods sold separately from iPhones cost $160 or $200 with a wireless charging case.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple first introduced the wireless AirPods in 2016 . Since then Google , Microsoft and many others have followed suit. AirPod Pro goes on sale Wednesday.