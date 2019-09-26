5 things to know about the iPhone 11

Technology giant Apple made waves again with the newest edition of its iPhone.

The iPhone 11, released in September, starts at $699 and sports some high-tech new features.

The company’s stock, thanks in part to the release of its new phone, has surged 40 percent on the year, and the brokerage Instinet observed a positive demand trend on the weekend after it was introduced.

Here are five of the most talked-about features:

The camera

Having just one front-facing camera is so iPhone X.

The iPhone 11 has two rear lenses — a wide-angle lens and an ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view — that offer crisp images and video that older models do not.

The speed

This year’s edition comes with more speed. It runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic processor, which the company says is the fastest ever packed in a smartphone.

And the chip is said to have the highest level of machine-learning performance available on a mobile device.

The strength

Feel free to drop this one. Apple says the iPhone 11’s anodized aluminum frame and liquid crystals make for the most durable glass in iPhone’s decade-long history.

The space

Say goodbye to 16 GB. Say hello to 64 GB (or 128 GB or 256 GB if you’re willing to pay a couple hundred dollars extra).

Apple’s new phone starts with a base of 64 GB, unlike previous, cheaper models that started at 16 GB.

The security

Not many things are more top of mind than tech privacy. Brands like Apple and Facebook have faced recent security backlash, (i.e.: on recording users’ personal conversations and sharing other data with third parties). This new phone takes steps to combat that and make users feel more at ease.

It includes features like fine-tuned location controls and customizable permissions to control the camera and microphones on a per-app basis.

