Apple to debut its first 5G iPhones in 2020, top analyst says

Apple will release a trio of new iPhones in 2020, including two that will be 5G-capable, according to a top analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo said in a note Monday the tech giant would release three models with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED display screens, according to CNBC.

Kuo said he expects just the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones will support 5G. The 6.1-inch iPhone would be lower-end and only support LTE service. But Kuo predicts Apple would shift all of its new iPhone models to have 5G capabilities by 2021.

Apple is expected to have Qualcomm supply primarily their 5G modems, he said. By 2022 or 2023, Kuo predicts Apple will to build its own 5G chips and not rely as heavily on third-party manufacturers for the part. "We believe that the content of Apple and Qualcomm's previous settlement includes Qualcomm's release of partly 5G baseband chip source code to Apple for Apple's development of own 5G PA/FEM (technology)," Kuo said in his note, according to MacRumors.

Apple and Qualcomm agreed in April to drop all its ongoing lawsuits and reached agreements on a global patent license agreement and chipset supply.

"The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement," Apple said a statement.

"As we lead the world to 5G, we envision this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT (Internet of things) — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables," the statement continued.