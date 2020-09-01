Apple to announce iPhone 5G next month, report says

Apple will launch four versions of its new iPhone with 5G technology next month, according to a media report.

Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant is targeting an initial build of at least 75 million iPhones and as many as 80 million. The new iPhones, which will come with the advanced wireless technology capable of faster speeds, will have a new design and a larger selection of screen sizes.

Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro have a 6.1-inch screen and a 5.8- and a 6.5-inch screen, respectively. The tech giant's most recent iPhone, the updated iPhone SE, announced in April, has a 4.7-inch screen.

In addition to the new iPhone, which accounts for the majority of Apple's revenue, the tech giant will unveil new versions of the Apple Watch, a new version of the iPad Air and a pair of over-the-ear headphones with Apple branding. Previously, over-the-ear headphones had Beats branding.

Apple purchased Beats for $3 billion in 2014.

The company is also slated to launch a new, smaller version of its HomePod speaker.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

It's expected the Apple Watch and new iPad will be unveiled at an event in mid-September. Exact timing for the next iPhone unveiling is uncertain, given comments CFO Luca Maestri made on the company's recent earnings call.

"In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September," Maestri said in prepared remarks. "This year we project supply to be available a few weeks later."

Apple is also reportedly close to announcing its Amazon Prime-like services bundle.

Shares of Apple were trading higher on Tuesday, gaining 2.1% to trade at $131.82 following its recent four-for-one stock split.

