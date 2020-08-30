Apple iPad Air to be released shortly, reports say

Although Apple publicly confirmed the launch of its next iPhone would be delayed, updates to the iPad and Apple Watch may be right around the corner, according to reports.

According to MacRumors, Apple has registered several versions of the new Apple Watch and iPad with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), citing filings discovered by French news outlet Consomac.

Several other images and leaks have been posted to social media, which appear to indicate the new user manual of the upcoming iPad Air, as well as release dates for the upcoming products.

APPLE CONFIRMS THE NEXT IPHONE WILL BE DELAYED

It's expected the Apple Watch and new iPad will be unveiled at an event in mid-September. Timing for the next iPhone unveiling is uncertain, given comments CFO Luca Maestri made on the company's recent earnings call.

"In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September," Maestri said in prepared remarks. "This year we project supply to be available a few weeks later."

The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple is also reportedly close to announcing its Amazon Prime-like services bundle.

Shares of Apple closed slightly lower on Friday, losing 0.16% to trade at $499.23 ahead of a four-for-one stock split.

