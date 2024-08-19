Apple iPhone 16: Speculation abounds about the latest phone and announcement date

Speculation about what Apple fans could potentially see in the next iteration of the company’s iPhone lineup has been ramping up as September closes in.

September is the month in which Apple, run by CEO Tim Cook, often holds an event to introduce its newest iPhone models and offer details about their features.

The tech giant hasn’t officially announced a date for the iPhone 16’s unveiling so far; however, some recent reports say the event could be slated for around Sept. 10.

Apple customers could see the screen sizes for the two higher-end models of the iPhone 16, the Pro and the Pro Max, get bigger than those available on the current models, according to MacRumors.

The iPhone 16 Pro may boast a 6.27-inch screen, the outlet reported. For the Pro Max, it reportedly could be 6.86-inches.

Inside, the expected four-model lineup of iPhone 16s will contain A18 chips meant to provide more processing, per MacRumors. Bloomberg also reported Apple is building such chips into the iPhone 16s.

The tech giant’s current iPhone 15 slate — which consists of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max — relies on two types of chips. The former two of the models come with the A16 Bionic, while the latter two operate with the A17 Pro, according to press releases.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also have a revamp of the Ultra Wide camera lens coming, MacRumors reported. They will reportedly be 48 megapixels.

There has also been speculation about the iPhone 16 models potentially getting other camera upgrades, more storage and other improvements.

The tech giant’s event for revealing the current four iPhone 15 models occurred on Sept. 12 of last year. It was called "Wanderlust."

The iPhone segment has generated $154.96 billion in net sales for the company over the course of the first three quarters of 2024, Apple said earlier this month.

In addition to iPhones, Apple’s lineup of products includes Mac computers and laptops, iPads, smartwatches and other tech. It also has its Apple TV+ streaming platform and offers various services.

The most recent event that Apple has held was its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. During that conference, it outlined the "Apple Intelligence" system it is incorporating into future iPhone, iPad and Mac products. Some existing devices will also be able to have it.

