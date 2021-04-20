Apple’s event to focus on new iPads, iMacs: report

Apple will host its first Apple Event of the year on Tuesday.

But this time, fans shouldn’t expect to see any new iPhones, the Associated Press reports.

Instead, the outlet says Apple will likely unveil new iPads, iMacs and accessories that can work with iOS devices.

In mid-April, Bloomberg reported that Apple had a new lineup of iPads in the works, some with MiniLED screens.

Meanwhile, Wedbush Analyst Daniel Ives told the Associated Press he predicts the upcoming Apple Event will include product refreshes for the iPad, iPad Pro and iPad mini in addition to a new Apple Pencil. For iMac users, the news outlet says analysts are expecting new computer models in new color options.

The all-new Apple innovation fans anticipate seeing in action at the virtual event are Airtags, the small tracking device the company accidentally confirmed in early March, according to iOS developer and Apple blogger Benjamin Mayo.

Settings on iOS devices appear to hint that AirTags will help users locate Apple products or other items that can be lost, including wallets and keys, much like its geolocation competitor Tile.

Representatives at Apple did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

In the last month, Apple has made software updates to its mobile devices, including an expansion of Apple Arcade games, third-party Find My Network experiences and new workouts to Apple Fitness+, which could be related to the company’s rumored iPad focus.

The virtual event will take place at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Consumers who are interested in knowing the company’s new releases can watch the livestream on the Apple Events webpage.

Analysts predict new iPhones and Apple Airpods will be debuted at future events that can take place either in the summer or fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.