Siri seemingly leaked Apple's planned 'special event' on iOS devices

Eagle-eyed Apple fans were able to find out when the tech giant would host its next event with a little help from Siri.

The virtual assistant responded to voice queries that were made by curious users of iOS devices, according to an initial report from MacRumors.

TARGET TO OPEN MINI APPLE STORES IN SELECT LOCATIONS

When asked when the Apple Event is, Siri says, "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

On the morning of Tuesday, April 13, Apple had not issued a public statement about when its "special event" would take place.

Representatives at Apple did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment. However, the tech giant confirmed it will be hosting an Apple event next week with an update to its events webpage Tuesday afternoon.

APPLE CEO TIM COOK SLAMS TECH RIVALS FOR COLLECTING USER DATA, AT THE COST OF SOCIAL POLARIZATION

The webpage invites viewers to watch the event will take place on Tuesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. PST, but further details have yet to be revealed.

Apple’s last event took place on Nov. 10, 2020, which introduced the brand’s latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. All three devices were updated with Apple’s M1 chip, an ARM-based system that’s designed to be a "CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and so much more."

For 2021, the tech company might introduce a new lineup of iPads, according to a report from Bloomberg on Sunday. The news outlet suggested that these tablets will be iPad Pro models that feature a MiniLED display.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Apple did not respond to FOX Business’ inquiry on whether these iPads will be debuted at the upcoming Apple Event.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Tech fans and investors have been keeping a close eye on the multibillion-dollar company after it kicked off the year by surpassing its quarterly earnings record. In January 2021, Apple revealed its first-quarter revenue was $111.4 billion. The milestone was achieved in part by iPhone 12 sales.