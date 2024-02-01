Apple's augmented reality Vision Pro headset officially arrived

Apple’s latest device, the Vision Pro, has officially been launched.

The Vision Pro is an augmented reality headset that Apple CEO Tim Cook has touted as the "most advanced consumer electronics device ever created."

Apple said its U.S. stores and website would both have the device. It operates over 270 retail locations across the country.

On the eve of its release, Cook said the Vision Pro "has been multiple years of efforts from so many people across Apple."

The starting price of the device is $3,499.99, though that cost can go up if a customer decides to go with more storage, according to the Apple website.

Its Friday debut comes two weeks after Apple kicked off Vision Pro pre-orders on Jan. 19.

The company notched 160,000 to 180,000 pre-orders on the weekend after they opened up, selling out at one point, according to an estimate from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Meanwhile, MacRumors reported Monday that Apple reported at least 200,000 Vision Pro sales ahead of Friday’s official debut.

FOX Business reached out to Apple for comment on those reports.

The headset "seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible – a user’s eyes, hands, and voice," Apple said.

The company has particularly touted its capabilities for productivity, entertainment and gaming.

For productivity, Vision Pro users can have numerous apps open simultaneously on what it calls an "infinite canvas." It also said the headset’s display makes it so that users can watch AppleTV+, Disney+, Max and other content "on a 100-foot screen."

Apple said on Thursday that companies have created over 600 "spatial" apps and games geared toward the Vision Pro to date, including the PGA Tour, NBA, Box, Zillow and Microsoft 365. There are also over 1 million iOS and iPadOS apps with compatibility, according to the iPhone maker.

The last time Apple launched a totally new product category was about nine years ago.

Cook said Thursday that Apple was "incredibly excited about the enterprise opportunities with Vision Pro."

"We're seeing strong excitement in enterprise," CFO Luca Maestri also said Thursday evening, adding that some major companies have "started leveraging and investing in Apple Vision Pro as a new platform to bring innovative spatial computing experiences to their customers and employees."

Apple "cannot wait to see the amazing things our enterprise customers will create in the months and years to come" for Vision Pro, he said.