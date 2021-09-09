Amazon introduces company-made smart TVs

The first-ever, Amazon-built smart televisions starting at a price of about $370 will be available for customers to purchase next month on Amazon and at Best Buy.

Amazon announced the new smart TVs, as well as a new Fire stick, on Thursday that will allow users to say commands to their TVs the same way they would give commands to their Amazon Echo devices.

"We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core — the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment," Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a Thursday statement.

Rausch continued: "Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with Alexa voice control and 4K Ultra HD starts at $409.99. The TVs come in various sizes, and allows for streaming, cable TV, music, gaming and other capabilities that can be accessed via hands-free voice command. Omni Series with Dolby Vision, a version of HDR, starts at about $830, according to a press release.

Customers can use their voice to control the brightness, volume, playback, closed captions and more. Users can also set up a morning routine so that their Alexa devices will turn on lights, read the weather or the news and turn on live TV at the start of the day.

The Fire TV 4-Series, another new smart TV series featuring "many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series," starts at about $370 and comes in three different sizes.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, a streaming "stick" or remote control, starts at $54.99. The new control uses "many" Alexa voice features and is 40% more power than Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, the company said.

Customers can get a $110 discount on the 50-inch Fire TV Omi and 4-Series models for a limited time.

Amazon previously only sold its Fire streaming controllers. Roku and Google have similar streaming products, but Amazon is the only tech company making its own TV.