AI music app Moises tops 30 million registered users

Moises, a music app powered by artificial intelligence, is gaining major steam among both users and venture capitalists.

The Salt Lake City-based startup reports it has surpassed 30 million registered users on its platform after raising some $10.25 million from investors.

The music tech company was founded by Brazilian natives Geraldo Ramos, Eddie Hsu and Jardson Almeida in 2019 and has seen a titanic rise. It has ranked No. 1 in Apple's app store and is now available in 33 languages.

EXPEDIA ROLLS OUT CHATGPT-POWERED TRAVEL PLANNING FEATURE IN APP

The app uses AI to offer artists the ability to separate or remove vocals and instruments from songs, detect a song's key, change its pitch, identify chords and other tools to customize music or practice.

Late last year, Moises also introduced an AI-powered songwriting assistant, which Ramos, the company's CEO, says is "like Grammarly for musicians."

"Our mission is to leverage technology to empower people to reach their full creative potential," Ramos explained in a blog post.

FACEBOOK PARENT META RELEASES AI MODEL ‘SAME’ THAT CAN IDENTIFY IMAGES WITHIN PHOTOS

"Even though Moises is mostly known for its suite of tools for musicians, the company's scope is much larger, as we aim to lead a new generation of AI technologies and become a service provider for the industry," he added.

Music Business Worldwide reported Moises has attracted investors from multiple continents, receiving funding from Brazilian investor Monashees and U.S.-based Kickstart Fund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

With users in the tens of millions, Moises claims it is "one of very few companies with the infrastructure to run large AI models that render results quickly."