Expedia rolls out ChatGPT-powered travel planning feature in app

Expedia Group is further embracing the use of artificial intelligence tools in travel planning for customers, announcing Tuesday the rollout of a new ChatGPT-powered trip-planning feature in its mobile app.

The company, which touts on its website that it already uses AI to make over 600 billion predictions annually, announced the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT in the Expedia app.

The tool allows customers to begin an open-ended conversation with the bot to get recommendations on destinations, sites, accommodations and transportation.

"Every great trip can be made or lost while planning and shopping," Expedia Group Vice Chairman and CEO Peter Kern said in a statement. "As the leader in travel tech, Expedia continues to build out the core operating system for the industry, constantly enhancing capabilities and making trip planning faster, simpler and even more informative.

"By integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app and combining it with our other AI-based shopping capabilities, like hotel comparison, price tracking for flights and trip collaboration tools, we can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to build their perfect trip."

The new tool is in the beta testing phase, Expedia noted, explaining that it will be tweaked as the company assesses how well it works and gains feedback from users.

"It’s also important to remember that while many measures have been taken to limit inaccurate results and inappropriate responses, at times the experience may not work exactly as expected," the company warned in a press release.

Expedia explained that it already uses both AI and machine learning throughout its platform in myriad ways, included assisting in travel options, booking, pricing and trip changes.

The company pointed out it also recently built a plug-in on the ChatGPT site to allow travelers to begin planning their trips with the bot and then go directly to Expedia's site when they are ready to book.