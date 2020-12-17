Billionaire Bezos' Amazon warehouse employees depend on food stamps in 9 states

More than 4,000 warehouse workers at Amazon, the e-commerce giant founded by the world's richest man, depend on food stamps to make ends meet in nine states, according to new U.S. Government Accountability Office data this week.

Continue Reading Below

The report said 70% of food stamp recipients who work at the United States' second-largest employer and other chain retailers like Walmart work full time.

JEFF BEZOS' EX-WIFE MACKENZIE SCOTT DONATES $4.2B TO CHARITY

Amazon -- whose workers are pictured smiling in ads to match the company's curved arrow logo -- markets its jobs to high school graduates, according to Bloomberg.

While health insurance is provided to employees, opportunities for growth are rare if there are any, according to Bloomberg.

In addition, Bloomberg reported Thursday that an analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed wages for warehouse workers fell after buildings opened for business in 68 counties.

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN AMAZON WAREHOUSE WORKER

It's a claim the company said was "false," asserting that "hiring more, by paying less, simply does not work."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Its executives argued that the proof was in the pudding: the company's $15 minimum wage, a salary of about $31,000 a year without overtime.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,227.46 -13.50 -0.42%

Amazon increased hourly wages and provided double overtime in May.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on and demand for online retail reaches an all-time high during the holiday season, workers on the front lines have increasingly complained of being put at risk.

Amazon workers around the world took to the streets on Black Friday in a demonstration for workers' rights, using the social media hashtag #MakeAmazonPay.

But while food insecurity and an economic crisis cripple American workers, billionaires like Bezos, also Amazon's CEO, are only getting richer.

As 40 million Americans filed for unemployment since March, billionaires saw their net worth increase by a trillion dollars, according to Statista.

Bezos, the richest man in the world on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, saw his wealth grow about 65% this year. He owns 11% of Amazon stock, and his personal fortune is estimated to be $189 billion.

Amazon did not immediately reply to FOX Business' request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS