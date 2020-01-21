Lawrence Taylor picks Chiefs for Super Bowl win over 49ers

Super Bowl LIV is less than two weeks away, but NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is ready to predict the Kansas City Chiefs are going to come out on top.

The former New York Giants linebacker told FOX Business on Tuesday that the Super Bowl is going to be a "great game," but he thinks this is the year for Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes', who is expected to top Tom Brady as the NFL's player sales leader.

"I've always been a man who says championships are won by defense — unless you keep scoring every 30 seconds, you know?" Taylor joked with FOX Business' Charles Payne.

Taylor has a reason for that thought, too. Come-from-behind wins are what the Chiefs have excelled in this season. Most recently, in the AFC championship playoff game that solidified their trip to the Super Bowl, the Chiefs were down 17-7 in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans. But then, Kansas City scored four straight touchdowns, sealing their path to the NFL championship.

Mahomes finished with 294 yards through the air, not to mention accumulating 53 yards on his eight carries, including a mind-blowing touchdown scramble right before halftime.

"LT" knows something about winning championships. During his 12-year-long NFL career, he won two Super Bowls — XXI and XXV — and he was selected for the Pro Bowl 10 times. He was named MVP in 1986, the same year he led the league in sacks.

Vegas agrees with "LT," as the Chiefs are currently the favorite to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami, airing on Fox.

However, the betting line has been moving back a forth since the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers, punching their ticket to the big game.

