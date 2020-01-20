Southwest, American Airlines add South Florida flights for Super Bowl

Two major airlines are adding extra flights to help San Fransisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs fans catch Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Continue Reading Below

WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE UP FOR A SUPER BOWL 2020 TICKET?

To accommodate for increased travel, American Airlines and Southwest have added nonstop options to and from South Florida for Friday, Jan. 31, two days before the coveted game, and Monday, Feb. 3, a day after the champion of the National Football League's 100th season is crowned.

49ERS SHUT DOWN PACKERS TO FACE CHIEFS IN MIAMI

Southwest Airlines

Just ahead of the big kickoff, the world's largest low-cost air carrier will have five nonstop flights from Kansas City, Missouri, to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on Jan. 31, up from three flights.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 55.01 -0.29 -0.52%

There will also be a new nonstop flight from San Jose, California, to Ft. Lauderdale in addition to the connecting and one-stop service currently available.

"Our extra flight options are designed to make it easier for more fans to get to and from the championship weekend," said Brook Sorem, senior director of network planning. "Our all-star Teams across the nation, especially in South Florida, will provide exceptional hospitality for fans that's sure to be score-board worthy."

On Feb. 3, the carrier will have five nonstop flights bringing fans back to Kansas City and an additional nonstop flight headed back to San Jose. In addition, fans who are traveling during the big game can watch it live on TV on FOX on any Southwest Wi-Fi-enabled aircraft.

American Airlines

Miami’s hometown airline and the largest carrier serving Miami International Airport added flights from Kansas City, Missouri, and San Francisco, and San Jose, California.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 28.40 +0.17 +0.60%

The airline will have four flights departing Kansas City, two flights departing from San Jose and one flight departing from San Fransisco on Jan. 31. to south Florida. The carrier will have eight flights departing south Florida back to San Jose, San Fransisco and Kansas City.

“We know dedicated fans have watched every pass, play and penalty that got their teams to this moment and what it means to root for them in person,” said Vasu Raja, American’s senior vice president of network strategy.

The airline also added larger aircraft from its hubs in New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Chicago to accommodate for the additional traffic to the game.

PEPSI BETS ON SUPER BOWN LIV: IF TEAM'S SCORE ENDS IN ZERO, YOU GET A FREE DRINK

Tickets for both airlines are available for purchase.

The Niners and Chiefs are slated to face off at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins, on Feb. 2. The two teams fared well in previous matchups this season but its been quite some time since either franchise advanced to the highly anticipated game known for drawing in a massive audience.

The game will be televised on FOX and livestreamed on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com. Kickoff will begin around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS