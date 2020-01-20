Patrick Mahomes tops Tom Brady as NFL player sales leader

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is set to unseat fellow quarterback Tom Brady atop the NFL’s list of top-selling players in terms of merchandise, according to NFL Players’ Association rankings released Monday.

Mahomes led all NFL players in sales of league-licensed merchandise from March 1 to November 30, the NFLPA said in a press release. Tracked items included official NFL jerseys, figurines and other memorabilia.

If Mahomes maintains his position through the end of February, he will end Brady’s long reign as the NFL’s merchandise sales leader. The New England Patriots star has finished atop the list in each of the last two seasons and has led all players three times since 2014, more than any other player.

At present, Brady ranks second behind Mahomes. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ranked third in overall sales through the end of November, followed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Brady has never ranked lower than ninth on the NFL’s player sales list since the league began releasing the rankings in 2014.

With weeks remaining in the NFL’s 2019 league year, Mahomes holds another key advantage over Brady. The Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs earlier this month during the wild card round, while Mahomes led the Chiefs to a berth in Super Bowl LIV with a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Mahomes is playing in the final year of the initial four-year contract he received as a rookie. Already an NFL MVP award winner at age 23, he is expected to fetch up to $40 million a year when he receives his next contract.

Mahomes and Brady were among five quarterbacks to crack the top of the NFL’s player sales list. The full rankings, including a breakdown of which licensed items are tracked, can be viewed on the NFLPA’s website.

