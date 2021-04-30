Trevor Lawrence racks up latest endorsement with Fanatics

Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed a multi-year memorabilia and collectibles partnership with Fanatics on Friday.

It’s the latest endorsement score for the former Clemson standout. He had already inked deals with Gatorade, Adidas and Blockfolio in the days leading up to the draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I’m really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said in a press release. "Fanatics is the most trusted brand in the industry and together we get to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items."

Lawrence’s autographs and game-used apparel from his time at Clemson along with his upcoming NFL career will solely be provided by Fanatics.

TREVOR LAWRENCE INKS DEAL WITH ADIDAS DAY BEFORE NFL DRAFT

"As a Jacksonville-based company and the official merchandise partner of the Jaguars, it’s incredibly exciting to welcome Trevor to the Fanatics family," Fanatics executive VP Victor Shaffer added. "Following one of the most illustrious careers for a college quarterback ever, we’re looking forward to creating an unmatched shopping experience and opportunities for fans in Jacksonville, Clemson and beyond to celebrate both his time in college and the start of his NFL career."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fanatics has memorabilia deals with other NFL athletes, including Tom Brady, last year’s No. 1 pick Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.