Andrew Low Ah Kee named new CEO of Fanatics Commerce

Fanatics, the global digital sports platform, announced its change at CEO for Fanatics Commerce, naming former Opendoor President Andrew Low Ah Kee to the position effective immediately.

Fanatics Commerce is by far the largest of the three areas of business for billionaire chairman and CEO Michael Rubin's enterprise. For more than a decade, Fanatics Commerce has been the leading designer, manufacturer and seller of licensed fan gear, jerseys and lifestyle and streetwear products, developing partnerships with the "Big Four" sports leagues in the United States (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) as well as others to transform a domestic e-commerce company into a global brand.

Low Ah Kee is replacing former Fanatics Commerce CEO Doug Mack, who announced last month that he will be retiring. Fanatics says Mack will be working closely with Low Ah Kee to ensure a smooth transition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Sports have the unique ability to build bridges and connections across otherwise divided lines," Low Ah Kee said in a statement provided to Fox Business.

"In joining Fanatics, I have the incredible opportunity to connect my love for sports with my passion for building brands and taking an athlete’s pursuit of excellence to everything that we do – customer experience, product quality and innovation, and our culture – all with the goal of delivering increased value to our fans and partners. I am excited to join Michael and this world-class team in leading Fanatics Commerce into its next chapter."

FANATICS COUNTERSUES PANINI AMERICA AFTER ANTITRUST LAWSUIT IN LATEST DRAMA WITHIN TRADING CARD INDUSTRY

Low Ah Kee brings more than 20 years experience of helping brands and businesses break into new markets by leveraging data and using customer insights to drive performance. He most recently served as the president of Opendoor, which is the leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions.

Low Ah Kee played a large role in helping Opendoor more than double the number of markets in which it operates. As Fanatics Commerce continues to do the same, Rubin sees Low Ah Kee as the perfect person to oversee that expansion.

"As we focus on further building our Commerce business and doubling down on creating the best overall fan experience, we were looking for a proven executive who is obsessed with creating elite customer experiences, utilizing innovation for growth, scaling companies globally, producing strong financial results, building renowned brands and establishing strong teams and internal culture," said Rubin.

"Andrew is the right leader to take our Commerce business to new heights, and I am thrilled to have him on the team."

Low Ah Kee also served as the COO of GoDaddy, again helping the company become a global provider after gaining domestic popularity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also worked in roles for KKR Capstone and Boston Consulting Group.