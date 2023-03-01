Tom Brady's apparel brand becomes official apparel sponsor of Hertz Team Jota

Tom Brady retired from the NFL a month ago and on Wednesday announced his brand is going from the gridiron and gymnasiums to the racetrack.

Hertz Team Jota revealed it partnered with the legendary quarterback’s apparel line, Brady Brand, as the official apparel partner for the Porsche 963 Hypercar, which will race in the 2023 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 100th edition of the 24 hours of Le Mans.

"I have been a big fan of motor racing for a longtime, and for BRADY to now be a part of Hertz Team JOTA as the future of motorsport apparel and design is an incredibly exciting opportunity," Brady said in a news release obtained by FOX Business.

"BRADY and Hertz are great brands that pride themselves on teamwork, determination and providing a seamless experience, making this the perfect partnership. We’re all looking forward to competing at the iconic Le Mans 24 Hours later this year."

Jota co-owner David Clark revealed last summer the team would race in the FIA WEC. The Britain-based race team has had 10 Le Mans podiums in the last nine years.

"As a team, we have demonstrated our abilities to perform securing 10 podiums in the last 9 years of Le Mans 24 Hours," Clark and co-owner Sam Hignett said in the release. "Thanks to the support of our new partners, we’re stepping up to the Hypercar class and Hertz Team JOTA will be competing against some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. We have a strong, experienced team and as one of the few private entries into the class we’re keeping the spirit of Le Mans alive and look forward to getting out on track."

Hertz Team Jota will race at the 1000 miles of Sebring – the first round of the FIA WEC – on March 17.