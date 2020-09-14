Tom Brady leads NFL jersey sales after first weekend of 2020 season, Fanatics sees improvement

The NFL is back, and some of the top players in the league are leading the jersey sales after the first weekend of the season.

Tom Brady was the leader of the pack in jersey sales as he made his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday, according to ESPN. Brady, in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, was 23-for-36 with 239 passing yards, two touchdown passes, a rushing touchdown and two interceptions.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa rounded out the top five in jersey sales on Fanatics, the NFL’s e-commerce partner

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin tweeted that jersey sales skyrocketed in this year’s opening weekend vs. last year’s.

“Football is back!! @fanatics NFL sales jump more than 35% for opening weekend vs last year, setting a record for best start ever to the NFL season,” Rubin wrote.

Coming into Thursday night’s season-opener, only 50 sales separated Brady and Newton.

Of the top five in jersey sales, Brady and Bosa were the only two players who picked up a loss on Sunday. Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Saints, 34-23. Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Arizona Cardinals, 24-20.