NFL

These are the Super Bowl LV favorites, oddsmakers say

A repeat win for the Chiefs would make them the first team to do so since the 2005 season

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to join an elite group of NFL franchises who have accomplished the difficult feat of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. A repeat win would make them the first team to do so since the 2005 season.

The Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV in February in comeback fashion. It was the team’s second-ever Super Bowl championship.

There have only been seven organizations to ever win the Super Bowl two seasons in a row, with the Green Bay Packers starting the trend in 1967 with a win in Super Bowl I and again the following season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are arguably the most impressive of the group, having won back-to-back titles in the 1975 and 1976 seasons and then again in 1979 and 1980 seasons.

The Miami Dolphins have also held the Lombardi Trophy for consecutive seasons very early on into the franchise’s history.

This list continues with the San Francisco 49ers (1989-1990), the Dallas Cowboys (1993-1994), the Denver Broncos (1998-1999) and the New England Patriots (2004-2005).

Here are the favorites to win Super Bowl LV, which is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

**

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (+1200)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes warms up for the team's NFL football scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson put up incredible numbers in 2019 earning him a Second-Team All-Pro selection but it didn’t come together for the Seahawks as they missed out on another NFC Championship game after falling to the Green Bay Packers last season. Getting past the top NFC teams is going to be difficult for Seattle this season.

**

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (+1000)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in New Orleans. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

The New Orleans Saints were one of the best teams in the NFL last season but were heartbroken when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wildcard round of the playoffs. It could be Drew Brees’ last chance to get to a Super Bowl and win another ring.

**

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (+1000)

San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo puts a football hairband during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to do the near impossible feat of winning a Super Bowl just a year after falling short. San Francisco will try to avoid a Super Bowl hangover this season. They were the best team for three out of the last four quarters in Super Bowl LIV.

**

BALTIMORE RAVENS (+500)

FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Baltimore Ravens had the NFL's best record last year led by league MVP Lamar Jackson, who put together one of the greatest regular seasons for a quarterback in recent memory. Baltimore failed to get into the AFC title game after their 2019 great season. They will be looking to right their wrongs.

**

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (+450)

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Patrick Mahomes is ready to be the face of the NFL moving forward, and the Chiefs have the potential to be the league's next dynasty. The team made sure that its top players will be able to compete for the championship.

Other Favorites: Dallas Cowboys (+1200), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200), Philadelphia Eagles (+2500), Green Bay Packers (+3000) and New England Patriots (+4000).

**

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.