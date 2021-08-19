Tim Tebow partners with new team after NFL comeback dream ends

Tim Tebow has a new team.

The NFL quarterback-turned-tight end was recently cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his comeback attempt. On Thursday, it was revealed that Tebow partnered with Clean Juice to become the company’s national brand ambassador.

"I'm very excited to be partnering with Clean Juice and to offer something that is truly clean and healthy," Tebow said in a press release. "The biggest thing about Clean Juice over everything else is that you can trust the product and brand. There aren’t a lot of products that are transparent about what is in your food."

Tebow will be featured in the company’s first national TV advertisement, and he will be the face in multiple videos across different multimedia platforms, the company said.

"Tim Tebow’s natural authenticity, inspiring reputation, commitment to healthy living, and unwavering faith is the perfect embodiment of the personal and professional values we hold dear at Clean Juice," CEO Landon Eckles said in the press release. "We are truly blessed that Tebow has chosen to stand side-by-side with Clean Juice in becoming the face of the brand’s continued mission and vision of being healthy in body and strong in spirit. The entire Clean Juice family is blessed to work with Tebow."

Clean Juice also announced it will partner with the Tim Tebow Foundation to help serve underprivileged children in communities across the U.S.

Tebow announced Tuesday he was being released by the Jaguars.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream," he tweeted.

"Thank you to the Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28."

Tebow played just 16 snaps in Sunday’s loss against the Cleveland Browns. His performance garnered negative attention on social media after clips of his blocking attempts went viral.

Fox Business’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.