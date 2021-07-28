Rare Patrick Mahomes rookie trading card shatters record sale price

Patrick Mahomes is breaking a record and he didn’t have to do much.

A 2017 National Treasures NFL shield Patrick Mahomes rookie autograph 1-of-1 trading card sold for $4.3 million on Wednesday through the PWCC Marketplace. The card was graded an 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services, making it one of the most valuable 8.5-graded cards ever.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The buyer chose to remain private.

The card is described as one of the most important in the modern trading card era.

"Patrick Mahomes has already won an MVP and a Super Bowl by the age of 25. He’s on a great team, has a great brand, and is poised to take over the reins from Tom Brady as the next superstar quarterback in the NFL," PWCC Marketplace Director of Business Development Jesse Craig told FOX Business.

"The National Treasures product is the most desirable modern card brand, and this particular card, with a perfect autograph and a jersey patch featuring the iconic NFL shield, is the only one ever produced, making it quite literally one of a kind."

TARGET TO STOP SELLING POKÉMON, SPORTS TRADING CARDS IN STORE OVER SAFETY CONCERNS

The latest Mahomes sale broke a record previously set by a Tom Brady card. The rookie 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Brady card sold for $3.1 million in June through Lelands.

"Mahomes is young and has already had incredible success in the league. Collectors and investors are betting on him continuing his upward trajectory and winning multiple Super Bowls and MVPs," Craig said.

The emergence of the coronavirus pandemic last year spurred an increase in interest in the trading card hobby, which later branched to non-fungible tokens (NFT). Craig said even with the pandemic’s trajectory changing with the emergence of vaccines the industry is still strong.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Though slightly down from its peak earlier this year, the card industry is in a very strong position. We’re seeing more and more new and repeat buyers every month. However, this card is extremely unique. It’s the best Mahomes card on the planet. Rare cards have always performed well as investment pieces, and this card is no exception," he said.