Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the Vince Lombardi Trophy

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will do battle at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in order to see who will hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the game and call themselves Super Bowl champions.

The Super Bowl trophy is named after the legendary Green Bay Packers head coach. Lombardi and his Packers defeated the Kansas Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two Super Bowls, though at that time it was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Lombardi’s Packers won five NFL championships altogether. Before the Super Bowl was played, the Packers won the NFL title in 1961, 1962 and 1965. Lombardi also was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before getting the Packers job in 1959.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The trophy was named for Lombardi in 1970 after he died of cancer.

Tiffany & Co. created the Lombardi Trophy and on Feb. 13 it will be the 55th consecutive year the company have made the award. The trophy was initially designed by Oscar Riedener, a former vice president at Tiffany & Co., who sketched the design on a napkin in 1966 during a meeting with then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS 2022: ELI MANNING TEAMS UP WITH STELLA ARTOIS TO SEND BARTENDER TO BIG GAME

It takes about four months for Tiffany & Co.’s craftspeople to create the trophy.

"These master craftspeople combine time-honored techniques with cutting-edge innovations, from spinning, silversmithing and chasing to hand engraving and polishing, to craft the seven-pound, 22-inch sterling silver trophy. They handcraft the Vince Lombardi trophy and over 65 other trophies each year at the Tiffany & Co. hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island," the company says.

The trophy is 22 inches tall and weighs about 7 pounds. There are four silversmithing techniques used to create the award. The sterling silver is melted at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit to prepare the shape of the award.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Rams will be looking to hoist the trophy for the second time in franchise history. The Bengals are hoping to bring the title back to Cincinnati for the first time ever.