Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Super Bowl

Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Trophy is named after Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi

close
Director Bryan Buckley discusses how the omicron spread impacted Super Bowl commercial production. video

Super Bowl commercial director: ‘Stakes are too high’ to not be ready for Game Day

Director Bryan Buckley discusses how the omicron spread impacted Super Bowl commercial production.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will do battle at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in order to see who will hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the game and call themselves Super Bowl champions.

The Super Bowl trophy is named after the legendary Green Bay Packers head coach. Lombardi and his Packers defeated the Kansas Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two Super Bowls, though at that time it was called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

Lombardi’s Packers won five NFL championships altogether. Before the Super Bowl was played, the Packers won the NFL title in 1961, 1962 and 1965. Lombardi also was an offensive coordinator for the New York Giants before getting the Packers job in 1959.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is made by Tiffany & Co. (Courtesy of Tiffany & Co)

The trophy was named for Lombardi in 1970 after he died of cancer.

Tiffany & Co. created the Lombardi Trophy and on Feb. 13 it will be the 55th consecutive year the company have made the award. The trophy was initially designed by Oscar Riedener, a former vice president at Tiffany & Co., who sketched the design on a napkin in 1966 during a meeting with then-NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

SUPER BOWL COMMERCIALS 2022: ELI MANNING TEAMS UP WITH STELLA ARTOIS TO SEND BARTENDER TO BIG GAME

It takes about four months for Tiffany & Co.’s craftspeople to create the trophy.

Tiffany & Co forges the Lombardi Trophy. (Courtesy of Tiffany & Co)

"These master craftspeople combine time-honored techniques with cutting-edge innovations, from spinning, silversmithing and chasing to hand engraving and polishing, to craft the seven-pound, 22-inch sterling silver trophy. They handcraft the Vince Lombardi trophy and over 65 other trophies each year at the Tiffany & Co. hollowware workshop in Cumberland, Rhode Island," the company says.

The trophy is 22 inches tall and weighs about 7 pounds. There are four silversmithing techniques used to create the award. The sterling silver is melted at 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit to prepare the shape of the award.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady raises a Lombardi Trophy during the rally in City Hall Plaza following the Patriots Super Bowl LI Victory Parade in Boston on Feb. 7, 2017.  (Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Rams will be looking to hoist the trophy for the second time in franchise history. The Bengals are hoping to bring the title back to Cincinnati for the first time ever.