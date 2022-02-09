Super Bowl commercials 2022: Eli Manning teams up with Stella Artois to send bartender to big game

Eli Manning came through in the clutch once again.

The New York Giants great partnered with Stella Artois to give one lucky restaurant worker a chance to go to the Super Bowl in Inglewood, California, with a loved one to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Manning will be covering the worker’s shift while she enjoys the game and the beautiful weather in Southern California.

Manning starred in one of the commercials Stella Artois released on Wednesday. He told FOX Business he was "excited" to be teaming up with Stella Artois to help give at least one restaurant worker a break from the chaos that comes with working a shift on Super Bowl Sunday.

NFL PLAYER CASSIUS MARSH SEEING GROWTH IN TRADING CARD BUSINESS, CHALLENGES OF NFTS

"It’s a lot of fun. I think the whole campaign is really to try to inspire others to savor your life together to enjoy time with your friends and family," Manning said. "So much of your time is spent hustling and grinding over work and or school or raising a family and so many things. You got to find those times to get away, to make time for the life Artois and I think that’s kind of what the Super Bowl is about."

"In a lot of ways, it’s become like a holiday where you get together with friends, you get together family and you get to enjoy this day. A lot of these restaurant workers and bartenders don’t get to do that. They’re working and they don’t get to watch the game – they’re hustling."

In the commercial, Manning greets Meg and surprises her with the tickets.

Meg tries to show the former Giants quarterback how to make the perfect pour but it didn’t go well the first time. Manning said there was a silver lining to some of his fumbles.

"I was not prepared the first day. It was a little rough, it was a little heavy on the pour. I’ve had two weeks of practice, working on the pour, working on opening the Stella bottles," he told FOX Business. "It’s been fun because, you know, I can’t waste a beer when you open it so I got to enjoy a bunch of Stella and get better at my craft as well."

SUPER BOWL 2022 COMMERCIALS: GUY FIERI BECOMES THE MAYOR OF THE LAND OF LOUD FLAVORS IN FIRST-EVER APPEARANCE

Manning added he was going to keep things simple when bartending and had no real plans to go full "Cocktail" Tom Cruise.

"I may throw up a few shakers, a few bottles. I don’t expect to catch them. It might be one and done – I try it, I spill a beer, mop it up and clean it up. And I assume everybody would be, like, don’t do that again. I think I’m just going to go by the book and keep it pretty simple," he said.

The two-time Super Bowl winner agreed that restaurant workers deserve a bit of a break given the chaotic times of the world.

"These last two years have been a grind and just been hard on so many people. I think this is a great opportunity where someone, especially on Super Bowl Sunday where you don’t get to enjoy the games, you don’t get to watch it with friends and family, you’re there working , and to give some of them this opportunity for this great experience to go to the Super Bowl a loved one to enjoy that, I’m so happy to have been a part of this and to take their place for that," he said.

Manning is not the only one teaming up with Stella Artois to lend a hand to restaurant workers and bartenders. Hall of Famer Dan Marino and former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark are also a part of the campaign.

"Making time to savor life with the people who matter most to us is crucial for our overall happiness and well-being in today’s always-on, ever-changing world," Stella Artois’ head of marketing Lauren Denowitz said in a news release. "We want our fans to know that the good life is never too far away and Super Bowl LVI presents the perfect moment for the brand to send out this message and thank the bar and restaurant workers who keep our business running with a unique opportunity to live that good life - or The Life Artois, as we call it - with their loved ones on game day."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The "Make Time For The Life Artois" campaign will launch on Super Bowl Sunday and continue through April.