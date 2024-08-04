Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Business of Golf
Published

Scottie Scheffler wins Olympic gold in Paris after incredible final round

Scheffler adds to his already impressive resume

close
Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics. video

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA golf squad

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

Scottie Scheffler held on for Olympic gold on Sunday at Le Golf National and added to Team USA’s tally over the entirety of the Summer Games in Paris.

He shot a 62 in the final round with no bogeys to achieve the incredible feat. It was the first time he’s won an Olympic medal in his golfing career and it was the first time he’s represented Team USA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Scottie Scheffler celebrates

US' Scottie Scheffler greets Belgium's Thomas Detry's caddie after completing the course in round 4 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 4, 2024. (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He won the Masters for the second time in his career earlier this year. Overall, with the gold at the Olympics, he’s won seven tournaments this year.

He’s the first player to enter the Olympics ranked No. 1 in the world and win gold.

Scheffler entered the clubhouse 19-under par and needed to wait for Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, Spain’s Jon Rahm and his Team USA teammate Xander Schauffele to finish up their final rounds. He was hitting balls on the range to stay warm.

Scottie Scheffler at the Olympics

US' Scottie Scheffler competes in round 4 of the men's golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 4, 2024.  (EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GOLF INFLUENCER PAIGE SPIRANAC REVEALS BEST BUSINESS ADVICE SHE'S RECEIVED WHILE GROWING BRAND

Fleetwood started the 18th hole down one stroke, 18-under, and in need of at least a birdie to send the tournament into a playoff for the gold medal. 

Rahm was in contention for at least a bronze medal while Schauffele – the Tokyo Olympics’ gold medalist – was on the outside of the podium.

The British golf star hooked his second shot just over the green, setting him up for at least a par or a miraculous birdie. His approach to try to nail the birdie but narrowly missed.

Tommy Fleetwood in Paris

Tommy Fleetwood of Team Great Britain reacts to a missed putt on the 17th green during Day Four of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France.  (Andrew Redington/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fleetwood wrapped up a silver with a par on 18 and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal.