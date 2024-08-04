Scottie Scheffler wins Olympic gold in Paris after incredible final round

Scottie Scheffler held on for Olympic gold on Sunday at Le Golf National and added to Team USA’s tally over the entirety of the Summer Games in Paris.

He shot a 62 in the final round with no bogeys to achieve the incredible feat. It was the first time he’s won an Olympic medal in his golfing career and it was the first time he’s represented Team USA.

He won the Masters for the second time in his career earlier this year. Overall, with the gold at the Olympics, he’s won seven tournaments this year.

He’s the first player to enter the Olympics ranked No. 1 in the world and win gold.

Scheffler entered the clubhouse 19-under par and needed to wait for Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood, Spain’s Jon Rahm and his Team USA teammate Xander Schauffele to finish up their final rounds. He was hitting balls on the range to stay warm.

Fleetwood started the 18th hole down one stroke, 18-under, and in need of at least a birdie to send the tournament into a playoff for the gold medal.

Rahm was in contention for at least a bronze medal while Schauffele – the Tokyo Olympics’ gold medalist – was on the outside of the podium.

The British golf star hooked his second shot just over the green, setting him up for at least a par or a miraculous birdie. His approach to try to nail the birdie but narrowly missed.

Fleetwood wrapped up a silver with a par on 18 and Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama won the bronze medal.