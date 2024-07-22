Golf influencer Paige Spiranac reveals best business advice she's received while growing brand

Paige Spiranac has built up a large following on social media through several different avenues of content, from golf commentary and golf tips to hot dog eating contests and everything in between.

Spiranac will now take her more exclusive content to Passes where fans can subscribe to get a more personal look at the golf influencer.

But none of the successes happened overnight. Spiranac has spent several years building a platform and finding ways to monetize it. She shared with FOX Business in a recent interview some of the best pieces of advice she’s received as she’s worked to grow her brand.

"First, respond back quickly and respond back to everything," Spiranac said. "There’s a lot of opportunities that come through your door and always respond back as quickly and as soon as you can.

"Second, say yes to a lot of different opportunities," she continued. "That’s something that I have done throughout my career, where there are times when you’re scared, and you don’t feel like you’re capable, and there is imposter syndrome, and everything is [telling] you, ‘No, don’t do it, don’t do it, don’t do it.’ But the best thing to do is to do it.

"Not everything you say yes to is going to be a success. But I’ve learned more from my failures than I have from my successes. So, being able to fail and learn from it and then grow from that as well."

Along with social media fame came a ton of negative aspects, too.

Spiranac pushes back on criticism she receives on social media from time to time. She told FOX Business that when she first started building her brand she was "really sensitive."

To counter that, Spiranac worked on herself more to build confidence.

"I realized I had to step back and do a lot of work on myself to make sure that I was confident in who I was and that I was creating the brand I wanted to create. Over the years, I have realized that it’s OK. People are allowed to have their opinions.

"I honestly think that even sometimes, although it can come off as criticism or hateful, I don’t think a lot of people actually truly mean it in that way. I think, in some way, they’re trying to be helpful. So, even if I get a comment that is critiquing me, I try to hear it out because maybe I can learn from it, I can better myself, or I can adjust."

Overall, Spiranac said, it’s better not to try to take every little comment to heart.

"Life’s hard. Social media can be a pretty depressing place if you allow yourself to be bothered by those certain things. So, if you just take a step back and see it in a different light, social media can be unbelievably positive and a great community."