The Business of Golf
Team USA Olympic golfer Xander Schauffele: How much has he earned on PGA Tour?

Schauffele is the defending Olympic champion

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics. video

2024 Paris Olympics: Meet Team USA golf squad

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark will be on Team USA during the Paris Olympics.

Xander Schauffele is back on the American men’s golf team and is looking to repeat as Olympic champion in Paris this summer.

Schauffele won a gold medal in the men’s tournament at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when he finished 18-under par at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. He finished a stroke ahead of Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.

Xander Schauffele practices

Xander Schauffele of Team United States tees off on the 14th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The medal win appeared to set him up for success when he came back to the States. He has won five times since then, three times on the PGA Tour and two majors in 2024 alone. He helped the U.S. win the Ryder Cup after the 2021 Games and the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Schauffele has nine career PGA Tour wins and has finished in the top 10 in the standings 12 times this year alone. He has earned $54,777,483, according to the PGA Tour’s website.

Xander Schauffele smiles

Xander Schauffele of Team United States smiles on the 13th green during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

He won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship this year.

Now, it is back to the Olympics for a few rounds at Le National, outside of Paris.

He is joined by Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark as the golfers representing Team USA at the Olympics this year.

Team USA men's golf

Team United States pose for a photo with the Olympic rings on the 18th hole during a practice round on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on July 31, 2024 in Paris. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Schauffele and Justin Rose are the only golfers in the modern era of the Olympics to win golfing gold. The program was discontinued between 1906 and 2012.

