Team USA Olympic golfer Xander Schauffele: How much has he earned on PGA Tour?

Xander Schauffele is back on the American men’s golf team and is looking to repeat as Olympic champion in Paris this summer.

Schauffele won a gold medal in the men’s tournament at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when he finished 18-under par at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan. He finished a stroke ahead of Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini and Taiwan’s C.T. Pan.

The medal win appeared to set him up for success when he came back to the States. He has won five times since then, three times on the PGA Tour and two majors in 2024 alone. He helped the U.S. win the Ryder Cup after the 2021 Games and the 2022 Presidents Cup.

Schauffele has nine career PGA Tour wins and has finished in the top 10 in the standings 12 times this year alone. He has earned $54,777,483, according to the PGA Tour’s website.

He won The Open Championship and the PGA Championship this year.

Now, it is back to the Olympics for a few rounds at Le National, outside of Paris.

He is joined by Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark as the golfers representing Team USA at the Olympics this year.

Schauffele and Justin Rose are the only golfers in the modern era of the Olympics to win golfing gold. The program was discontinued between 1906 and 2012.