Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins Daytona 500 pole at ferocious speed

Stenhouse covered the 2.5-mile racetrack in 46 seconds behind the wheel of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro

By FOXBusiness
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on winning Daytona 500 pole position

Daytona 500 pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. discusses racing and tries to convince Stuart Varney that NASCAR is better than soccer.

At a ferocious speed of 200 miles per hour, NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. burned rubber on the Daytona International Speedway to win the pole position for the 2020 Daytona 500.

Stenhouse covered the 2.5-mile racetrack in just 46 seconds Sunday behind the wheel of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro in his first competition for JTG-Daugherty Racing. It was Stenhouse's third NASCAR Cup pole and his first at Daytona.

NASCAR'S DAYTONA 500 LIKE SUPER BOWL, HALL OF FAME COACH JOE GIBBS SAYS

Stenhouse had only taken the hotrod for a spin one time before the race but, he said, his team made it easy.

“My team built a really fast Kroger Chevrolet,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney and he added that “I just went [and] held the throttle down.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Feb. 9, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Only the top two spots were determined in single-car qualifying. The starting order for the rest of the 40-car field will be set by a pair of qualifying races Thursday at Daytona.

Stenhouse will participate in a duel race will teammate Ryan Preece, who will have the opportunity to start behind him in “the Great American Race.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

