Who is the richest MLB player?

Alex Rodriguez made a fortune during his lengthy career in Major League Baseball, but given his budding business empire, the biggest financial scores may be yet to come.

After 22 seasons, Rodriguez retired in 2016 as the highest-paid player in MLB history. He earned more than $450 million during his playing career. The 10-year, $275 million contract Rodriguez signed with the New York Yankees in 2007 was a record in U.S. professional sports until 2014. His career earnings could have been even higher if he hadn't been suspended without pay for 211 games in 2014 for use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Rodriguez ranked 17th among the highest-paid athletes of all time as of 2017, the highest of any MLB player past or present, according to Forbes’ calculations at the time. At the time, Forbes pegged Rodriguez’s overall career earnings from salary, endorsement deals, investments and other sources at $575 million.

HOW MUCH IS ALEX RODRIGUEZ WORTH?

In retirement, Rodriguez began his second career as a full-time investor through his holding company, A-Rod Corp. The former Yankees star began with investments in the real estate sector and has expanded his holdings to the media, art, health and wellness industries.

Rodriguez’s investment portfolio includes an ownership stake in beer brand Presidente, a chain of UFC-branded gyms, Snapchat, NRG Esports, fitness app Fitplan and other properties. He partnered with fellow real estate investors to buy a New York City-based apartment complex for $66.25 million in February.

A prominent media personality, Rodriguez works as a baseball analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports. He also co-hosts “The Corp,” a business podcast distributed by Barstool Sports.

As of this year, Rodriguez has an estimated net worth of $350 million, according to the New York Post. He is rumored to have an interest in buying an ownership stake in the New York Mets, his former crosstown rivals.

