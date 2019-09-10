Alex Rodriguez's latest investment - It's 'personal'

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez added another fitness brand to his growing portfolio of investments this week, participating in a $4.5 million financing round for personal trainer app Fitplan.

Rodriguez and his holding company, A-Rod Corp., co-lead the funding round alongside Corazon Capital, a venture capital firm formed by former top executives at Tinder and OKCupid. For a fee ranging from $8 to $16 per month depending on plan, Fitplan members can view workouts arranged by top fitness professionals, including social media influencer Amanda Cerny and Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara.

"I've worked out with the best trainers in the world, and Fitplan has put together the best collection of trainers in one place that I've ever seen," Rodriguez said in a statement. "I'm also really excited to invite all Fitplan members to work out with me, so I'm launching my own Fitplan on the platform applying the routines that I've used in my workouts over the last 25 years."

Aside from his investment, Rodriguez appears on the app as a trainer, providing a workout plan accessible to Fitplan subscribers. He and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, also starred in a promotional video for Fitplan explaining his decision to partner with the brand.

Fitplan CEO Landon Hamilton said Rodriguez will assist the company by “helping us line up even more amazing athletes for Fitplan.

Through A-Rod Corp., Rodriguez has invested in several properties and companies in the real estate, fitness and media sectors. The firm purchased the rights to develop UFC-branded gyms in Florida, launched the high-end gym chain Energy Fitness in Mexico City and partnered with former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his brothers on “Ice Shaker,” a line of gym bottles.

Rodriguez also co-hosts business podcast “The Corp” with Barstool Sports and appears as an analyst on ESPN and Fox Sports. He earned roughly $450 million in salary during his MLB career, according to Spotrac.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox Business and Fox Sports.

