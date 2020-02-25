Expand / Collapse search
Who is the richest NBA player?

Michael Jordan is one of the few athletes to achieve billionaire status

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business hits the streets of New York to see how people feel about the NBA's controversy with China.

Aside from being the richest NBA player in history, former Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan is also one of the few professional athletes to achieve billionaire status.

Jordan entered the NBA in 1984 and quickly established himself as one of the most marketable athletes in the world, landing lucrative deals with the likes of Nike, Gatorade and Hanes. Jordan’s partnership with Nike was so successful that his imprint, Jordan Brand, eventually became a sub-segment of the apparel giant’s business.

A six-time NBA champion, Jordan’s personal net worth was an estimated $2.1 billion as of February 2020, according to Forbes. His career earnings include more than $1.4 billion from corporate partners and $90 million in salary.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan during a pre-game press conference. (REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

Jordan continued to make NBA history following his final retirement from the league in 2003. He acquired a minority stake in the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2006 and took over as majority owner in 2010, becoming the first former NBA player ever to serve in that role. The Bobcats changed their name to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the 2014-15 season.

Jordan remains the Hornets’ majority owner even after selling a stake of undisclosed size in September 2019. The deal valued the Hornets at $1.5 billion.

The Hornets’ valuation has increased more than 750 percent since Jordan assumed majority control of the franchise, according to Forbes.

Long after Jordan’s retirement, Jordan Brand has remained a key element of Nike’s overall business. The segment earned $3.14 billion in revenue in fiscal 2019. Jordan continues to earn tens of millions of dollars per year through his deal with Nike.

As a player, Jordan amassed one of the most impressive on-court resumes in NBA history. He was a five-time league MVP, a 14-time All-Star selection and a 10-time scoring champion.

