NFL stars work with Raising Cane's to deliver hundreds of bikes to children during holiday season

The NFL regular season is coming to an end, and every team is giving their all to get into the playoffs.

However, with the holiday season in full swing, some NFL stars are also giving back to their respective communities alongside Raising Cane's.

For the fifth consecutive year, Raising Cane’s partnered with youth organizations across the country to give away bikes to kids, and they recruited some NFL stars to help them out in various communities.

One of them was Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was on hand at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati fresh off a win over the Tennessee Titans.

Higgins spoke to FOX Business about the impact he knows will come for these kids in his city, because he was once a kid in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, having his childhood impacted by the Boys and Girls Club.

"It's really cool because I remember growing up back when I was going through the Boys and Girls Club, sitting in these same kids' shoes," he said after helping to donate 100 bikes. "Seeing people give a bike to me for Christmas, it made my Christimas and that's all I want to do. Make these kids' Christmas because when I was younger I rode bikes all the time. A bike can change a kids' life, you never know."

Washington Commanders star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels feels the same as Higgins, knowing the impact he made at the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County and Greater Washington.

"It's awesome just to be able to give back to kids and see that joy on their faces," Daniels, who is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner in the NFL, said. "It's awesome. I wanted to come out here and change the culture, change the franchise and organization. It starts by giving back to the community, being engaged, and show them that there's hope and inspiration for them to achieve their dreams."

Denver Broncos lockdown cornerback Patrick Surtain II called it a "very invaluable" thing" for his community.

"Not only are they serving good food, but they're giving back to the community. To be a part of this, to be a part of something special like this, it means a lot," Surtain said of Raising Cane's, which doubled their bike and helmet giveaway to 2,500 from 1,000 last year.

For the players, interacting with the kids and seeing the smiles on their faces is something that never gets old.

"It's priceless," Arizona Cardinals workhorse running back James Conner said.

"It's about doing something bigger than yourself, especially to do it in this Arizona community. They've been showing me a lot of love out here, so just to see the kids and give back, especially I'm out here for some time, it means a lot. Around Christmastime, we're looking to make memories."

All these players picked up big wins in Week 15 as they look ahead to a potential playoff berth. However, their work on the field is just as important off the field, and that was seen nationwide.

"That's why I want to continue to do this – put smiles on kids' faces and be the type of role model I am. Lead the right path," Higgins said.

