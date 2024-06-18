Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves surprises Snoop Dogg with $100K donation for youth football league

Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves has consistently made it a point to impact the communities where his chicken finger joints are settled, and his latest move comes in the form of a surprise to a rap legend.

Snoop Dogg’s love for sports, especially football, has been shown for years through appearances and his Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization opened in 2005 that provides "the opportunity for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer."

Well, Graves surprised Snoop Dogg with a $100,000 donation to the organization to help his friend continue to impact his community through the game of football.

Snopp Dogg posted a video to his Instagram, thanking Graves and Raising Cane’s for the donation.

"Giving a shoutout to my main man Todd Graves and Raising Cane’s for the $100,000 donation that they made to the Snoop Youth Football League," Snoop Dogg said. "Continue to do great things in the community. That’s why we love you Raising Cane’s. Good looking out, Todd."

The Snoop Youth Football League serves children between the ages of 5-13, and it isn’t just about the competition on the gridiron. The official site says it’s also about "teaching them the values of teamwork, good sportsmanship, discipline and self-respect, while also stressing the importance of academics."

The initial launch of the league saw 1,300 kids in the Los Angeles area participate in the fall of 2005. Now, the league has serviced over 60,000 kids in both football and cheer, while traveling across the country to play in various stadiums.

Each season, which consists of seven regular season games and a three-week playoff, finishes with their version of the "Super Bowl." There are also All-Star teams picked that travel around the country to face off against other youth teams.

The entire objective of the league is to provide youth, no matter their race or background, the chance to participate in sports, while learning core values that will help them every day.

