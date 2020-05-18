How Michael Jordan makes his money in 2020

Nearly two decades after his retirement from the NBA, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s lucrative career shows no signs of slowing down.

Jordan’s rise to global superstardom was revisited in recent weeks in ESPN’s documentary series “The Last Dance.” The 10-part saga detailed several formative moments in Jordan’s development as a businessman, including the origins of his billion-dollar relationship with Nike.

Jordan earned an estimated $130 million from his Nike deal alone in 2019, according to Forbes. He earned an additional $15 million from his other off-court business interests, including ongoing endorsement deals with the likes of Gatorade and Hanes, restaurants and car dealerships.

The NBA’s Charlotte Hornets are the centerpiece of Jordan’s portfolio. The 57-year-old originally purchased a majority stake in the franchise in 2010. As of this year, the Hornets are worth $1.5 billion.

Jordan’s personal net worth is an estimated $2.1 billion. He is considered the richest athlete of all time.

A six-time NBA champion, Jordan retired for the third and final time in 2003, giving way to a new generation of basketball stars that includes LeBron James and Stephen Curry. However, Nike’s Jordan Brand is still one of the most successful parts of its business.

Jordan Brand generated $3.1 billion in sales during Nike’s 2019 fiscal year, or about 8 percent of the apparel giant’s overall revenue. The imprint also recorded its first $1 billion quarter last fiscal year.

Jordan has earned an estimated $1.3 billion through his Nike deal since he first signed with the brand in 1984.

