What is Michael Jordan's net worth?

NBA legend Michael Jordan is one of the premier crossover superstars in the history of professional sports, building a business empire through his accomplishments on and off the court.

Jordan, 57, has an estimated net worth of $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. The former Chicago Bulls star’s wealth has increased significantly since he retired from the NBA in 2003. He is considered the richest NBA player in history.

Jordan owns a majority ownership stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets rank 25th out of the NBA’s 30 franchises in terms of projected valuation but are the team is still worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

An endorsement deal with Nike is another significant asset in Jordan’s financial portfolio. Jordan signed with Nike in 1984 after starring at the University of North Carolina and eventually established himself as arguably the most successful brand ambassador in the history of U.S. sports.

Nike’s Jordan Brand grew so large that the apparel giant eventually broke it out as a subsection of its overall business in earnings reports. The imprint earned more than $3 billion in fiscal 2019 alone.

Jordan’s other prominent endorsement deals include partnerships with Hanes, Gatorade and Upper Deck.

When compared to his investments and endorsement deals, Jordan’s earnings in the NBA represent a small portion of his career income. He earned about $90 million in salary during his career, a total that doesn’t crack the top 100 on the NBA’s all-list.

