NHL expands lululemon partnership to include all 32 teams for upcoming 2025-26 season

League partnered with 11 teams last year in merchandise collaboration with Fanatics

To kick off the start of the 2025-26 NHL season, the league is bringing back some of its freshest looks.

Last year, the league partnered with lululemon and Fanatics for its "New Feel of Gameday" campaign, where 11 teams had top-notch merchandise.

Well, as the season begins Tuesday night, all 32 teams will now have lululemon x Fanatics gear.

NHL and lululemon models

Fanatics and lululemon are back with the NHL this year, dropping merchandise for all 32 teams. (Fanatics / Fox News)

The merchandise ranked among the NHL’s top five-selling brands last season, with launch-day sales accounting for 80% of league-wide purchases across Fanatics’ online platforms. Nearly half of those sales came from women’s products.

"Hockey is more than a game, it’s a culture and shared language that brings people together. By welcoming all 32 NHL teams into our premium fan collection with Fanatics, we’re giving guests a new way to express their team pride through the elevated product they already trust us to deliver," Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon's president of Americas and global guest innovation, said in a release. "Whether rink-side or watching from home, this gear lets fans show up with style, spirit, and a sense of belonging as we head into the 2025–26 NHL season."

Panthers locker room warm up

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers walks back to the locker room after warming up before Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via / Getty Images)

The NHL's chief brand officer and senior executive vice president, Brian Jennings, added, "Fans across the League have been eagerly anticipating the expanded lululemon x Fanatics x NHL collection since we launched our partnership last year. Our new premium collection – available for all 32 Clubs – is the perfect way for our fans to celebrate puck drop and the 2025-26 season."

Hockey puck

A puck with a Rangers logo sits on the ice during the team's game against the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 10, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via / Getty Images)

The full collection will be available on Fanatics, the NHL’s official online shop, individual team stores online, Lids-operated locations in nearly every NHL city, and select in-arena shops.

The puck drops on Tuesday as the Florida Panthers will aim to win their third straight Stanley Cup, a feat last done by the dynasty New York Islanders in the early 1980s.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.