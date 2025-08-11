Fanatics launches enterprise-wide loyalty program with rewards including athlete, VIP experiences

Throughout its existence, Fanatics, the global digital sports platform, has focused on creating, and enhancing, a unique, one-of-a-kind customer experience.

That mission reached new heights on Tuesday, as Fanatics officially launched its new, enterprise-wide loyalty program: Fanatics ONE.

It’s the company’s first cross-business loyalty program, which leverages the scale of its growing sports platform to offer a unique selection of rewards and experiences that involves everything from fan apparel to online sports betting and casino rewards, to unforgettable events and experiences.

"As Fanatics has grown as a sports platform, we’ve been methodically building a loyalty program that rightfully rewards fans for their passion across our full suite of experience," Tucker Kain, Fanatics Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, said in a press release. "We listed to what fans wanted – more unique rewards and more ways to spend their FanCash – and built a program that only Fanatics could deliver.

"Fanatics ONE reflects the strength of our platform, which includes more than 900 global partners, access to thousands of athletes and celebrity fans, innovative trading card products, our fast-growing Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino, highly sought after apparel collabs and limited edition drops, special events like Fanatics Fest, and much more."

"FanCash" is a key component of the Fanatics ONE experience, as this "currency of sport" is more powerful than ever before. FanCash is earned in numerous ways across all Fanatics platforms, and after getting fan feedback, the new loyalty program has expanded ways to redeem it.

Eligible fans with a preexisting Fanatics account will be automatically enrolled in the Fanatics ONE program as members, and with more engagement comes the second key component of this launch.

Fans will be earning tier points that will help them climb the ladder to bigger and better benefits. There are five different tiers based on FanCash earnings and frequency of activity, which creates a variety of exclusive rewards and benefits.

The tiers will include ONEmember, ONEmember pro, ONEgold, ONEplatinum, and ONEblack.

ONEmember, or entry level membership includes 5% FanCash back on all purchases on Fanatics App and up to 10% FanCash earned on all bets (win or lose) placed within Fanatics Sportsbook. They will also have access to free shipping and returns, as well as access to coveted product drops.

Every member will also have a chance to participate in free-to-play games, contests and sweepstakes, and even chances for sports experiences like a trip to an upcoming NFL Game in London.

As a fan’s membership increases, so does the worth of the rewards and benefits. Think personalized athlete and celebrity memorabilia, VIP events hosted at flagship League stores, custom fan experiences with Fanatics athletes, and much more.

To top all that, there’s even the opportunity for fans to receive invites to Signature Events like Fanatics Fest and the company’s invite-only Super Bowl party.

Fanatics ONE is available for all fans located in the United States starting Tuesday, and the company plans on expanding the program globally.

From private after-hours shopping experiences to exclusive collectibles rewards and concierge services, Fanatics ONE rewards fans like no other platform, enhancing their love for sports daily.

