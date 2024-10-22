Livvy Dunne joins Jake Paul's men's care brand, W, as partner: 'Beginning your day with a win is awesome'

Livvy Dunne first met Jake Paul at Michael Rubin's white party in the Hamptons on Fourth of July weekend. Little did they know that that would be the beginning of a special relationship.

The duo announced on Wednesday that the LSU gymnast had joined Paul as partner for the boxer's "W" men's personal care brand, which launched in June.

"I’m so excited. I think this is a great matchup between me and the other people on the team – we call ourselves the Avengers – but my core valuers align with Jake so well, and my audience loves sports. So I feel like it’s perfect, and I’m super stoked to be partner," Dunne said in a recent interview with FOX Business.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dunne said that the discussions about W started at Rubin's house. The two even posed for a picture holding up a "W" with their fingers.

"I always thought it was a really cool concept, and I love what the brand stood for. I feel like beginning your day with a win is awesome," Dunne said - "W" is short for win. "I think it stands for something super cool."

The LSU gymnast was easily convinced by Paul to join forces at that party.

"He was super excited to talk about W, it was just really cool to hear what he had to say in person, and his ambition for pretty much everything he does. Whether it’s boxing or creating content or starting a new brand, anything he does, he puts 101% into it, he finds success – or a win, shall I say – in every area. I saw that ambition in person, and that’s something that I wanted to be a part of."

JAKE PAUL PARTNERS WITH GREASY-FOOD CHAIN AHEAD OF MIKE TYSON FIGHT: ‘I’M A FAT KID AT HEART’

Of course, the brand is focused on men's care, but Dunne is excited to give a different perspective as a woman.

"I think that showing you don’t need to be a man to wear W – you can be an NCAA gymnast. I’ve always loved men’s deodorant, and with women’s deodorant, they need to step it up a little, because it doesn’t work the same. And I think a lot of females know that. But showing such a broad range, whether you’re a boxer or an NCAA gymnast, you can wear W and find the win."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For what it is worth, Dunne is predicting Paul gets the "W" over Mike Tyson on Nov. 15.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.