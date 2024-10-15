Jake Paul partners with greasy-food chain ahead of Mike Tyson fight: ‘I’m a fat kid at heart’

During their press conference in Dallas in April, Mike Tyson said Jake Paul, who was weighing over 230 pounds to gear up for their fight, was "fat."

Paul says he grew up eating "Oreos, Doritos, pizza, mozzarella sticks, and wings" at plenty of restaurants growing up in Cleveland. He is a greasy-food connoisseur.

"It's not completely false [that I'm fat]," the YouTuber-turned-Boxer admitted to FOX Business recently.

So, what better way to live out the dream of every "fat kid" by partnering with Dog Haus?

Paul, 27, partnered with the restaurant chain, the two parties announced on Wednesday.

"I’m a fat kid at heart. I love business, I love creating, so when my fat self went to a Dog Haus, I loved the environment, the food, the drinks," Paul said in a recent interview.

So, he used his magic touch to make a connection.

"I put on Instagram, ‘who knows the owners here?’ Conversations sparked, one thing lead to another, and all of a sudden, I’m helping with growing franchises and marketing and all these thing," Paul said. "Gonna have my own items on the menus. Just very excited, I think it’s a great partnership, and working with this company has been awesome."

Paul already has an idea for one of those menu items. While on a Zoom call with FOX Business and Dog Haus CEO Michael Montagano, Paul pitched his idea.

"We should make a ‘F--- Jake Paul’ menu item on Dog Haus, actually. That's a great idea."

Montagano obliged.

"It's an awesome idea. F--- Dog Haus, F--- Jake Paul. Yeah, great," he replied.

"[That phrase has] made me so much money," he said, probably not jokingly - it is a constant chant at just about every press conference he holds.

All kidding aside, though, Montagano said he struck gold by scoring Paul.

"It’s incredible. When you get hit up on Instagram by a once-in-a-generation talent both in and outside the ring, you certainly take notice. I’ll tell you, Jake has revolutionized the way we communicate. Whether it’s with fans, whether it’s with restaurant guests. This partnership is very little about his celebrity reach – it’s more about what’s in his brain. That’s why we’re fired up to welcome him and Nakisa to our board of directors, engage with them, and collaborate on them with everything. We’re just so excited to kick things off."

"I grew up loving food. Excited to be a part of a chain now where they have incredible food," Paul added.

All Dog Haus locations will be streaming Paul's fight against Tyson on Nov. 15.

