Jake Paul launches men's personal care line with Walmart: 'This is my baby'

Jake Paul and Walmart announced Wednesday that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has launched his own men's personal care line with the company.

Paul, 27, has founded W, which is rolling out exclusively at Walmart that includes body wash, body spray and antiperspirant deodorant in three scents.

By August, its portfolio will expand to include the likes of 2-in-1 shampoo-conditioner, bar soap, face wash, pomade and hair gel.

Paul is never one to shy away from the spotlight, but in this go around, he admited he is "a bit nervous," but confident.

"We've put so much work into this for the past two years. This is, like, my baby. It's my vision," Paul said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "I came up with the name, the product, the category, all the scents, everything. This is my reign, this is my biggest creation. Definitely nervous to see how the world receives it."

Paul said this was roughly two years in the making, and it all started when he walked into a store and saw "the same product offerings from when I was, like, 8 years old."

Paul, being the innovative mind he is, knew that something else he could touch to turn to gold.

"Nothing had changed, and [I knew] that I could create a better product with better formulas," he said.

So, he took his mindset from YouTube, boxing and his marketing abilities in his other projects and put it together for W.

"There was so much room for innovation. One thing that I'm good at is having the vision for something," Paul says. "When I started in YouTube, I saw everything that vloggers were doing wrong, that was boring, that was outdated, and I came in and changed that. In boxing, same thing - came in, did things differently. In the betting industry with Betr, I saw how boring it was, the market was terrible - boom, Betr is off to the races.

"This is another category where I just saw how boring things were, how there was no connection to the brand and the customer, and all these big corporate guys were the ones running these companies, and it was just, like, basically a money printer. They just had this s--- on repeat, there was nothing new, nothing exciting, and I just see so much room for innovation in everything that we're doing with this company."

Surely, the product is going to go off the shelves rather quickly. However, there is something more important than sales and the dollar sign for Paul.

"I think we made something special behind the scenes, and now, once we put it into the world, everyone can hopefully see that and respect what we try to do here and what we did do here," he said. "Just everyday consistency and promoting this brand and people seeing how passionate I am about it."

