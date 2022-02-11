Joe Namath predicts Super Bowl winner, reveals key to victory

NFL Hall of Famer and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath weighed in on this year’s potential Super Bowl winner on "Varney & Co." Friday, while sharing some critical coaching advice.

"I know either one of them can win," Namath told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, but the winning team will ultimately be "the one who makes the fewest mistakes, the one that doesn't beat themselves as much."

"How many times you see a guy line up offsides, a blown coverage, making mistakes, throwing a bad ball, dropping the ball?" he added. "Teams beat themselves a lot."

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVI this Sunday. If both teams play at their best, Namath believes the Rams’ defense would hand them the major title.

FOOD INFLATION FOR SUPER BOWL STAPLES SQUEEZING CONSUMER WALLETS

"But Cincinnati overcame Kansas City, Tennessee, who were pretty darn good," Namath pointed out. "I wouldn't put it past Cincinnati to pull it out with Burrow."

Namath wished good luck to any fans placing bets on Sunday’s game, predicting it could be an exciting, and close, matchup.

"They've got some explosive offensive players on both sides, passing in games better today than ever before," Namath argued.

The former quarterback, who built his legendary career with the Jets, was the same age as Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow when the Jets were in Super Bowl III. When asked if he thinks Burrow is imitating his iconic "it" factor persona, Namath replied that Burrow’s just "doing himself."

"Joe is cool," Namath admitted. "I watched him at LSU. He's been a great leader. He's a solid dude."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

But still, the NFL Hall of Famer doesn’t believe Burrow’s the next G.O.A.T. in the game following Tom Brady’s retirement.

Rather, Namath named the Jets’ rookie quarterback: "I can only hope that it's Zach Wilson."