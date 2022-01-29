Tom Brady set to be paid millions as retirement reports loom

Tom Brady may be retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even still, he’s set to be paid handsomely in the coming days.

Brady initially signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers before the start of the 2020 season. He would later sign a one-year extension through the 2022 season with three voided years for salary cap purposes. The contract included a no-trade clause and a no-franchise or transition tag clause.

According to Spotrac, $15 million of Brady’s $20 million signing bonus was deferred to Feb. 4, 2022. If Brady retires, the Buccaneers could recoup up to $16 million of his signing bonus. Should Brady decide to continue to the 2022 season, Spotrac notes his entire salary would be guaranteed on Feb. 18 but voided if he decides to retire.

There’s a ton of money tied to Brady’s decision.

But beyond money, what Brady does next will determine what the team does in the future. Tampa Bay will have the No. 27 pick of the draft and wide receiver Chris Godwin could be a free agent this offseason as well.

Retirement speculation around Brady heated up on Saturday when ESPN reported that the legendary quarterback was going to retire. But that apparently wasn’t the case.

Brady, 44, informed Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht in a phone call that he has not made a decision on his future, the Associated Press reported. Bally Sports first reported the call from Brady to Licht.

And Brady’s agent, Don Yee, told ESPN the quarterback would make the final announcement.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future. Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy," Yee said in the statement. "He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Tom Brady Sr. told KRON-TV the reports of his son’s retirement were untrue.

"This story Mike is total conjecture," Brady Sr. told NFL Network. "Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other, and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong."

Brady’s representatives and the Buccaneers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News. Brady, who usually shares any and all announcements on his social media, did not post about his retirement.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians told ESPN the quarterback hadn't decided anything.

With a lot of money to be decided over the next few weeks, a decision will have to come fairly soon.

Editor’s note: Previous story tied Tom Brady’s bonus incentive to whether he decides to retire before Feb. 4, which doesn’t appear to be case.